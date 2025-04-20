Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA Sells 600 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA cut its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,570. The trade was a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $106.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $462.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.75. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $97.80 and a 52 week high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 50.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XOM. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. HSBC dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Argus upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.75.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

