Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 371,216 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 10,025 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $117,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth $5,171,271,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,405,343 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $50,378,465,000 after acquiring an additional 7,079,706 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $1,955,403,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Visa by 17,018.7% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,949,118 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,248,079,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $623,022,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Visa Trading Down 0.6 %
NYSE V opened at $329.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $340.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $320.74. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $252.70 and a one year high of $366.54. The company has a market capitalization of $611.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.79%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.62, for a total transaction of $815,313.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,488 shares in the company, valued at $1,569,094.56. The trade was a 34.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 39,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.20, for a total transaction of $12,875,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,642,333.60. This trade represents a 59.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,205 shares of company stock worth $48,842,490 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently weighed in on V. StockNews.com downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $393.00 price objective (up previously from $374.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 31st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $383.00 price objective (up from $368.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.84.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Visa
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
