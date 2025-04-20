Natixis Increases Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Natixis boosted its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 158.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,071 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Public Storage were worth $12,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Public Storage by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 53,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,566,000 after acquiring an additional 5,793 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 136,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,926,000 after acquiring an additional 31,662 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $395,000. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 439,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,574,000 after purchasing an additional 228,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $295.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $295.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $311.59. The company has a market cap of $51.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.76. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $256.31 and a fifty-two week high of $369.99.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.89%.

PSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised Public Storage from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $333.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $354.00 price target (down from $361.00) on shares of Public Storage in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Truist Financial raised shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Public Storage from $342.00 to $329.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Public Storage from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $332.08.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PSA

Public Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.