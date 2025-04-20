Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Stock Position Lowered by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 577,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,016 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 0.13% of Zoetis worth $94,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at $824,321,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,958,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059,255 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $196,651,000. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,483,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,541 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,688,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $148.64 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.70 and a twelve month high of $200.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.80. The company has a market capitalization of $66.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.92.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.86% and a return on equity of 53.82%. As a group, research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 36.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $55,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,781 shares in the company, valued at $2,682,770. The trade was a 2.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.14, for a total transaction of $201,029.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,868,244.30. The trade was a 9.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,862 shares of company stock valued at $312,254. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Zoetis from $243.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Barclays raised their price target on Zoetis from $242.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Zoetis from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.40.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

