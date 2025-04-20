Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Stock Position Boosted by Natixis

Natixis raised its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 1,118.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 528,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 484,728 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Newmont were worth $19,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 11,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Newmont by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 8,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In related news, COO Natascha Viljoen sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total value of $386,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 136,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,874,514.63. This trade represents a 6.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total transaction of $128,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,596 shares in the company, valued at $3,413,872.44. This trade represents a 3.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,154 shares of company stock valued at $825,678. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial raised Newmont to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. TD Securities cut their target price on Newmont from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on Newmont from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Newmont from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.02.

Newmont Price Performance

NYSE NEM opened at $55.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.54. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $36.60 and a 12-month high of $58.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.07.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 13.52%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is 34.13%.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

