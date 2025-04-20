Ossiam Boosts Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 156.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,277 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,530 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $3,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,817,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,318,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,057,000 after purchasing an additional 643,697 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,050,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,523,000 after purchasing an additional 471,507 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 406.3% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 348,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,083,000 after purchasing an additional 279,628 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter worth $48,834,000. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JKHY stock opened at $171.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.00 and a 1-year high of $196.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $174.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.11.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.03). Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 17.83%. Equities analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 41.88%.

JKHY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.45.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

