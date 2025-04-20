Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MCVT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MCVT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 134,800 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the March 15th total of 169,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 286,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 7.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Mill City Ventures III Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of MCVT opened at $1.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.13 million, a PE ratio of -20.43 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.06. Mill City Ventures III has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $3.88.

Get Mill City Ventures III alerts:

Mill City Ventures III (NASDAQ:MCVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.87 million during the quarter. Mill City Ventures III had a positive return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 12.15%.

About Mill City Ventures III

Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. is a principal investment firm specializing investments in debt and equity securities of public and private companies to fund their operations whether its start-up, acquisition, or growth. It primarily focuses on investing in, lending to, and making managerial assistance available to privately held and publicly traded companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mill City Ventures III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mill City Ventures III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.