N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL) Short Interest Update

N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000,000 shares, an increase of 26.6% from the March 15th total of 1,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NABL. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $8.50 price target (down previously from $13.50) on shares of N-able in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on N-able from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of N-able in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Scotiabank upped their price target on N-able from $8.75 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of N-able in a report on Friday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.38.

NABL stock opened at $6.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.66. N-able has a 52-week low of $6.21 and a 52-week high of $15.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63 and a beta of 0.57.

N-able declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 12th that permits the company to repurchase $75.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NABL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in N-able in the 4th quarter worth about $3,450,000. Applied Fundamental Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of N-able by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Applied Fundamental Research LLC now owns 1,083,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,116,000 after acquiring an additional 267,399 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of N-able by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 791,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,396,000 after acquiring an additional 258,979 shares during the period. Crescent Park Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of N-able by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 947,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,854,000 after purchasing an additional 229,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in N-able by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 417,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 193,387 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. It provides software platform designed to be an integrated, enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

