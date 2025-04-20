The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Short Interest Update

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,350,000 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the March 15th total of 2,950,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 604,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 7.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Buckle from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th.

Insider Activity at Buckle

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 20,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.42, for a total transaction of $888,069.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,698,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,763,111.76. This represents a 1.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,036 shares of company stock valued at $2,977,557. 39.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKE. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Buckle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Buckle in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Buckle by 268.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Buckle during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Buckle by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. 53.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Buckle Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of BKE opened at $34.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.18 and a 200 day moving average of $44.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.91. Buckle has a 12 month low of $33.12 and a 12 month high of $54.25.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $379.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.97 million. Buckle had a return on equity of 44.11% and a net margin of 16.21%. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS.

Buckle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is 36.08%.

About Buckle

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

