Abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Short Interest Update

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 76,300 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the March 15th total of 60,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 135,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of HQL stock opened at $11.80 on Friday. Abrdn Life Sciences Investors has a 1-year low of $10.55 and a 1-year high of $15.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.70.

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.93%.

Insider Transactions at Abrdn Life Sciences Investors

Institutional Trading of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 15,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total transaction of $216,090.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,381,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,252,164.17. This trade represents a 0.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 271,478 shares of company stock worth $3,504,316 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Absolute Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $5,242,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 13,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,129,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 287,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 129,313 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $1,594,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.21% of the company’s stock.

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors Company Profile

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

