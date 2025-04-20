Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 137,800 shares, a growth of 26.2% from the March 15th total of 109,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,378.0 days.
Kerry Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS KRYAF opened at $106.00 on Friday. Kerry Group has a 12 month low of $77.55 and a 12 month high of $106.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.44.
Kerry Group Company Profile
