Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 137,800 shares, a growth of 26.2% from the March 15th total of 109,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,378.0 days.

Kerry Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS KRYAF opened at $106.00 on Friday. Kerry Group has a 12 month low of $77.55 and a 12 month high of $106.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.44.

Kerry Group Company Profile

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides taste and nutrition solutions. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition, and Dairy Ireland. The Taste & Nutrition segment offers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical markets. The Dairy Ireland segment provides value-add dairy ingredients and consumer products, including functional proteins and nutritional bases.

