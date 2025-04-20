Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisors LLC

United Capital Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Veralto were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rudius Management LP boosted its holdings in Veralto by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Rudius Management LP now owns 2,464,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,045,000 after buying an additional 11,720 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veralto by 572.1% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 101,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,293,000 after acquiring an additional 86,021 shares in the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veralto by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new position in Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Veralto by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 4,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veralto Stock Performance

NYSE:VLTO opened at $89.59 on Friday. Veralto Co. has a 1-year low of $83.87 and a 1-year high of $115.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.74. The firm has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. Veralto had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 16.04%. On average, equities analysts expect that Veralto Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Veralto’s payout ratio is 13.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on VLTO. Citigroup lowered their target price on Veralto from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Veralto from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Veralto from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Veralto news, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $46,114.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,761 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,795.60. This represents a 2.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 590 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total value of $57,259.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,011 shares in the company, valued at $971,567.55. This represents a 5.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,471 shares of company stock valued at $2,234,030. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Company Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

