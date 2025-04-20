United Capital Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 208 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

United Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HWM. Kane Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth $895,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 162.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 9,055 shares during the period. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at about $721,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 177.7% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 4,456 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 53,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,886,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

NYSE:HWM opened at $123.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.17. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.80 and a fifty-two week high of $140.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.86. The firm has a market cap of $49.90 billion, a PE ratio of 43.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 25.74%. Equities research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HWM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $140.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $118.00 price target (down previously from $132.00) on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.28.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

