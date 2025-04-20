United Capital Financial Advisors LLC Has $727,000 Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

United Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VST. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vistra by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its stake in Vistra by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in Vistra by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Century Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vistra by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John William Pitesa acquired 1,500 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $126.75 per share, with a total value of $190,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,467 shares in the company, valued at $439,442.25. This represents a 76.26 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul M. Barbas sold 24,136 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.19, for a total transaction of $2,997,449.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,341,513.97. This represents a 32.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on VST. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Vistra in a report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $164.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Vistra in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Vistra from $174.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded shares of Vistra to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.17.

Vistra Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE VST opened at $115.26 on Friday. Vistra Corp. has a 52-week low of $65.32 and a 52-week high of $199.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $127.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.19. The company has a market capitalization of $39.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.2235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is 12.62%.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

