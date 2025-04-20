Zacks Investment Management Has $367,000 Stock Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,211 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HPE. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tandem Financial LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Conquis Financial LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 397.9% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 2,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HPE opened at $15.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.20. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $11.97 and a twelve month high of $24.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.89 and a 200-day moving average of $19.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.37%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, Director Bethany Mayer sold 6,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total value of $84,534.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Daiwa America lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

