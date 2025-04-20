Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Position Reduced by Capital International Inc. CA

Capital International Inc. CA reduced its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 22,574 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $10,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,999,603 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,878,663,000 after purchasing an additional 182,150 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,010,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,014,648,000 after purchasing an additional 180,493 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,222,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $759,324,000 after purchasing an additional 783,506 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,350,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $488,992,000 after buying an additional 226,617 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at $437,291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Capital Group

In related news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,055,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 140,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,742,093. This trade represents a 7.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.88.

View Our Latest Research Report on ACGL

Arch Capital Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $92.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.55 and its 200-day moving average is $95.80. The company has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.36. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $82.49 and a 52-week high of $116.47.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.36. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 24.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arch Capital Group

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.