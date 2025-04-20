BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Purchases 22,467 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 88.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,467 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $12,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 336.0% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 79.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ITW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $259.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $269.00 to $234.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.09.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 0.4 %

ITW stock opened at $230.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.12. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.66 and a 12 month high of $279.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.39% and a net margin of 21.94%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 51.19%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 41,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total transaction of $11,249,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,698,667.50. This represents a 45.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 48,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.36, for a total value of $13,293,565.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,120,802.68. This represents a 46.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,925 shares of company stock valued at $42,973,845 in the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

