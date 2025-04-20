BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $16.05 Million Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 297.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,859 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 28,327 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $16,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FIX. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,848 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,919,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 48.9% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,137,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 165,579 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 641 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

Shares of FIX opened at $348.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $349.24 and a 200 day moving average of $413.76. The company has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.27. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $272.93 and a 12 month high of $553.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 7.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is presently 10.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sidoti upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $552.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $577.00 to $471.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $530.75.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

