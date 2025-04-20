Capital World Investors Makes New Investment in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 657,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,174,000. Capital World Investors owned 0.51% of Parker-Hannifin at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 645,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,409,000 after purchasing an additional 181,859 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,390,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 752.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,507,000 after buying an additional 21,521 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 485.2% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 10,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,838,000 after buying an additional 8,914 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 190,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,292,000 after acquiring an additional 25,605 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $561.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $72.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $619.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $648.56. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $488.45 and a 52 week high of $718.44.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $6.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.23 by $0.30. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.34% and a net margin of 15.87%. On average, equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 26.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on PH. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $710.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $790.00 to $690.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays cut their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Parker-Hannifin from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $705.35.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

