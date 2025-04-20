340,173 Shares in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Purchased by Capital International Inc. CA

Capital International Inc. CA acquired a new stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 340,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,221,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NTR. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Nutrien in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 331.0% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 1,437.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Nutrien by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. 63.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Nutrien from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Nutrien from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutrien presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

NYSE NTR opened at $52.50 on Friday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12-month low of $43.70 and a 12-month high of $60.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.86 and its 200-day moving average is $49.26. The company has a market capitalization of $25.66 billion, a PE ratio of 38.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 2.62%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 159.12%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

