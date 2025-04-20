BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $6.42 Million Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 219.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,004 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UPS. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 232.3% during the 4th quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UPS. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $133.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.70.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE UPS opened at $96.34 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.55 and a fifty-two week high of $153.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.23. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 6.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 97.04%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

