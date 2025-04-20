BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Acquires 7,578 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 50.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,578 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $9,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DE shares. Argus set a $510.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $546.00 target price (down from $550.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $501.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $459.89.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 24,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.61, for a total value of $12,304,993.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,878 shares in the company, valued at $37,484,675.58. This trade represents a 24.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $452.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $469.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $444.72. Deere & Company has a one year low of $340.20 and a one year high of $515.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.05. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 12.94%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.72%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Articles

