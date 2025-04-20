Seaview Investment Managers LLC Trims Position in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Seaview Investment Managers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Free Report) (TSE:FR) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,135 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s holdings in First Majestic Silver were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in First Majestic Silver by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,423,691 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,784,000 after purchasing an additional 598,996 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 5,780,689 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,684,000 after purchasing an additional 99,640 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 897.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,759,181 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $20,638,000 after buying an additional 3,382,443 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in First Majestic Silver by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,472,159 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $19,060,000 after buying an additional 121,892 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 161.0% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 1,026,729 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,637,000 after buying an additional 633,413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. National Bankshares reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Friday, February 21st. TD Securities raised shares of First Majestic Silver to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

First Majestic Silver Price Performance

NYSE:AG opened at $6.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.61 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.19. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.43 and a 12 month high of $8.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $172.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.77 million. First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 18.17%. On average, analysts expect that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Majestic Silver Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.0057 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. This is a boost from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is -5.71%.

First Majestic Silver Profile

(Free Report)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

Further Reading

