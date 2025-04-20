Trajan Wealth LLC Has $25.26 Million Stock Position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Trajan Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,885 shares during the quarter. Cencora accounts for about 1.4% of Trajan Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Trajan Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Cencora worth $25,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Cencora during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its stake in Cencora by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in Cencora during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in Cencora by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COR opened at $287.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.14. Cencora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $214.77 and a 52 week high of $296.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $55.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.55.

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.23. Cencora had a return on equity of 328.62% and a net margin of 0.46%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Cencora’s payout ratio is presently 31.29%.

In other news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total transaction of $1,211,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,374 shares in the company, valued at $3,724,197.76. The trade was a 24.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.06, for a total transaction of $520,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,241,249.24. The trade was a 9.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,675 shares of company stock valued at $8,034,778. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

COR has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cencora from $251.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cencora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $288.00 price target on shares of Cencora in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Cencora from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Cencora from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.55.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

