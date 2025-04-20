Seldon Capital LP Makes New Investment in Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU)

Seldon Capital LP bought a new stake in Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MASO CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd boosted its position in Sohu.com by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. MASO CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd now owns 906,256 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,944,000 after buying an additional 18,474 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 301,388 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,972,000 after buying an additional 116,746 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 267,044 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after acquiring an additional 71,259 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 129.7% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,559 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 25,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in Sohu.com by 129.7% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 45,559 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 25,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st.

SOHU opened at $8.33 on Friday. Sohu.com Limited has a 1-year low of $7.79 and a 1-year high of $17.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 0.87.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The information services provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $134.68 million during the quarter. Sohu.com had a negative return on equity of 8.49% and a negative net margin of 16.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS.

Sohu.com Limited engages in the provision of online media, video, and game products and services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in China. It operates through two segments: Sohu and Changyou. The company offers online news, information, and content services through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video content and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, as well as ifox, a video application for PC.

