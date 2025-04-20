Thematics Asset Management Has $30.32 Million Stock Position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Thematics Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,000 shares during the quarter. CyberArk Software accounts for about 1.3% of Thematics Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Thematics Asset Management owned 0.21% of CyberArk Software worth $30,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Graney & King LLC purchased a new position in CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in CyberArk Software by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Stock Performance

Shares of CYBR stock opened at $325.84 on Friday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52 week low of $223.41 and a 52 week high of $421.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of -167.10 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $351.30 and its 200-day moving average is $332.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.85). CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 9.34%. As a group, analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CYBR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $380.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $445.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on CyberArk Software from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut CyberArk Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $412.14.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

