Thematics Asset Management Boosts Stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Thematics Asset Management raised its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Thematics Asset Management’s holdings in IDEX were worth $19,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEX. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in IDEX by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new stake in IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in IDEX by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Stock Performance

Shares of IEX stock opened at $163.77 on Friday. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $153.36 and a 12 month high of $238.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $182.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.01. IDEX had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 16.08%. On average, research analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IEX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of IDEX from $256.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of IDEX from $264.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on IDEX from $256.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on IDEX from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.14.

About IDEX

(Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

See Also

