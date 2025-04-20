Thematics Asset Management Trims Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Thematics Asset Management lowered its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,671 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,143 shares during the period. Thematics Asset Management’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $7,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 534.8% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 414.4% during the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CoStar Group news, CAO Cynthia Cammett Cann sold 1,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total value of $139,745.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,353,534.40. This represents a 5.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $79.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a current ratio of 8.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.92. The company has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.71 and a beta of 0.88. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $68.26 and a one year high of $93.94.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 5.07%. The business had revenue of $709.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

CoStar Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on CSGP shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com cut CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.54.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

