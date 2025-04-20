Music Stocks To Watch Now – April 19th

Apple, Amazon.com, and Alibaba Group are the three Music stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Music stocks are shares in publicly traded companies that are involved in the creation, production, distribution, or promotion of music. These companies can range from record labels and streaming services to live performance promoters, allowing investors to gain exposure to various segments of the music industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Music stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of Apple stock traded up $2.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $196.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,328,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,870,940. Apple has a 52 week low of $164.08 and a 52 week high of $260.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $219.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AAPL

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $172.51. 44,456,290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,785,381. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $198.44 and a 200 day moving average of $207.88. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $151.61 and a 1-year high of $242.52.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

BABA stock traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.03. The company had a trading volume of 17,805,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,652,308. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.75. Alibaba Group has a 1-year low of $68.36 and a 1-year high of $148.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $260.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BABA

Featured Articles