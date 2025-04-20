Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Thematics Asset Management

Thematics Asset Management reduced its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,332 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the period. Thematics Asset Management’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $17,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADSK. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 157.4% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADSK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $335.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $385.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their price target on Autodesk from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Autodesk from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $321.59.

Autodesk Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $259.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $55.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.48, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.91. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.32 and a 52 week high of $326.62.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, Director John T. Cahill acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $267.10 per share, for a total transaction of $534,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,200. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.29, for a total value of $655,395.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,671.87. This trade represents a 44.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

