Technology Stocks To Watch Today – April 19th

NVIDIA, Apple, Microsoft, Meta Platforms, Alphabet, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, and Broadcom are the seven Technology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Technology stocks are shares in companies that primarily operate within the technology sector, including areas such as software, hardware, semiconductors, and internet-related services. These stocks are often seen as growth-oriented investments, though they can be more volatile due to rapid innovation and changing consumer preferences. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Technology stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded down $3.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.33. The company had a trading volume of 290,593,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,017,771. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.88, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $75.61 and a 12-month high of $195.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.78.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of AAPL stock traded up $2.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $196.79. The stock had a trading volume of 51,328,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,870,940. The business’s fifty day moving average is $219.65 and its 200-day moving average is $230.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Apple has a 1-year low of $164.08 and a 1-year high of $260.10.

Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Shares of MSFT stock traded down $3.83 on Friday, hitting $367.78. The company had a trading volume of 20,940,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,282,398. Microsoft has a twelve month low of $344.79 and a twelve month high of $468.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $388.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $412.78.

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Meta Platforms stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $501.48. The company had a trading volume of 14,540,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,827,120. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28. Meta Platforms has a 12-month low of $414.50 and a 12-month high of $740.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $608.14 and its 200-day moving average is $606.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $151.08. 32,930,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,329,951. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $140.53 and a 1 year high of $207.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $165.14 and its 200-day moving average is $175.77.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Shares of NYSE TSM traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $151.86. The company had a trading volume of 27,206,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,816,157. The firm has a market capitalization of $787.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.16. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $125.78 and a fifty-two week high of $226.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $3.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $170.99. The stock had a trading volume of 22,452,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,393,581. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $189.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.90. Broadcom has a 1-year low of $119.76 and a 1-year high of $251.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $803.99 billion, a PE ratio of 139.47, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05.

