Landing Point Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 1,578 The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Landing Point Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,578 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,836,648 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,422,932,000 after acquiring an additional 138,170 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,588,755 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,239,715,000 after purchasing an additional 106,093 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,829,702 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,636,679,000 after purchasing an additional 96,571 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,316,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,467,138,000 after purchasing an additional 86,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth about $1,359,747,000. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on SHW. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $380.00 target price (down previously from $423.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Monday, March 10th. Mizuho set a $395.00 price target on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $438.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $392.50.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $333.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $282.09 and a 12-month high of $400.42. The company has a market cap of $83.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $344.78 and a 200 day moving average of $358.76.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 74.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Colin M. Davie sold 2,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.30, for a total transaction of $1,008,479.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,009.50. This trade represents a 34.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.