64,583 Shares in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Purchased by Landing Point Financial Group LLC

Landing Point Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 64,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,828,000. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 2.2% of Landing Point Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Atmos Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $41.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.52. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.19 and a 52-week high of $47.44. The company has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.63.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

