Landing Point Financial Group LLC Invests $419,000 in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Landing Point Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,030 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $431.00 to $424.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. HSBC raised shares of Home Depot from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $356.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Home Depot from $435.00 to $418.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $434.08.

Home Depot Trading Up 2.6 %

HD opened at $354.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $323.77 and a 12 month high of $439.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $369.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $394.20.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.15 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.66%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

