Landing Point Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 1,572 Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Landing Point Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STZ. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1,844.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 924,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,265,000 after acquiring an additional 876,745 shares during the period. Copperleaf Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $343,000. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $6,099,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,663,000 after buying an additional 6,391 shares during the period. Finally, Southern Style Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,074,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STZ. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler cut Constellation Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $245.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $284.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.42.

Constellation Brands Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of STZ stock opened at $186.58 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.46 and a fifty-two week high of $265.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $178.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.55. The stock has a market cap of $33.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.35. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently -800.00%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

