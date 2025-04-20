iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by Curi RMB Capital LLC

Curi RMB Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Curi RMB Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Insight Inv LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

IWM opened at $186.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $202.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.82. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $171.73 and a fifty-two week high of $244.98. The firm has a market cap of $59.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.