Mirabella Financial Services LLP Acquires Shares of 20,542 BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,268,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,775,000 after purchasing an additional 504,958 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,571,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,808,000 after buying an additional 73,322 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,486,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,205,000 after acquiring an additional 99,311 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,330,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,218,000 after acquiring an additional 245,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 658.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,523,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total value of $251,454.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,705,097.60. This represents a 12.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William C. Werner sold 20,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $2,208,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,308 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,716.28. This represents a 38.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 328,505 shares of company stock valued at $37,452,686. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of BJ opened at $118.57 on Friday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.01 and a fifty-two week high of $121.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.54.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 35.41% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.82.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

