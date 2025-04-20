Capital Research Global Investors Has $299.23 Million Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,072,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Marriott International were worth $299,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Marriott International by 112.2% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 494.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 1,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.48, for a total transaction of $292,463.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,811.48. This represents a 18.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 14,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.07, for a total value of $4,031,458.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,282 shares in the company, valued at $3,971,395.74. This trade represents a 50.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,694 shares of company stock worth $8,938,132. 10.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MAR shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Marriott International from $287.00 to $283.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 target price (down from $313.00) on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $246.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Marriott International from $295.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Marriott International from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.00.

Marriott International Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of MAR stock opened at $220.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.42. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $204.55 and a 12-month high of $307.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $250.07 and a 200-day moving average of $268.38.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 116.67% and a net margin of 9.46%. On average, equities analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.29%.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

