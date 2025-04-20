3M (NYSE:MMM) Stock Position Raised by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,153,924 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,248,093 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors’ holdings in 3M were worth $794,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its stake in 3M by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 5,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in 3M by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,153 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in 3M by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,106 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Performance

NYSE:MMM opened at $130.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.01. 3M has a 1 year low of $90.65 and a 1 year high of $156.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.53 and a 200-day moving average of $138.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

3M Increases Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 100.77% and a net margin of 15.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 38.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MMM. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on 3M from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.47.

Insider Activity at 3M

In other 3M news, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 49,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total value of $7,553,775.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 180,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,550,308.50. This trade represents a 21.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian T. Goralski, Jr. sold 6,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.43, for a total value of $944,098.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,024 shares in the company, valued at $750,736.32. This represents a 55.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,639 shares of company stock valued at $17,163,446 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

