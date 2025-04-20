Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 65,257 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 796,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,257 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.44% of Moody’s worth $376,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 17.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 452,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $214,976,000 after acquiring an additional 67,486 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 62,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,858,000 after purchasing an additional 6,340 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 210.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after purchasing an additional 10,582 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its holdings in Moody’s by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 5,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,562,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $570.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Moody’s from $543.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Moody’s from $481.00 to $531.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $504.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $524.33.

Insider Transactions at Moody’s

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.20, for a total value of $146,738.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,894 shares in the company, valued at $32,321,046.80. The trade was a 0.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,392 shares of company stock worth $659,535 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Price Performance

NYSE:MCO opened at $424.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $360.05 and a 12-month high of $531.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $463.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $474.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.38.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.35. Moody’s had a return on equity of 58.94% and a net margin of 29.03%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.36%.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Recommended Stories

