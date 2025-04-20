Freedom Investment Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Freedom Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,670 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 445 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 3,038.9% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 565 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $206,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,162 shares in the company, valued at $1,662,150. This trade represents a 11.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 23,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $1,644,599.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,027,715.07. This trade represents a 17.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,793,869 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on UBER. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.81.

Uber Technologies Trading Up 3.0 %

NYSE:UBER opened at $75.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.06 and its 200-day moving average is $71.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.84 and a 12 month high of $87.00. The firm has a market cap of $157.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.37.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%. Equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

