Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,785,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 596,486 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $374,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $613,000. Diamant Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 4.2% in the third quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 150.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 11,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 6,770 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 23,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 5,819 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research set a $95.00 target price on GE HealthCare Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.27.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ GEHC opened at $62.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.04. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.65 and a 52-week high of $94.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.26 and a 200-day moving average of $83.03.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 10.13%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.23%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.