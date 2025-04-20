Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $54.46 Million Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 332,416 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,487 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $54,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,675 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 198,283 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $32,485,000 after buying an additional 43,361 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 631.1% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,148 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,069,000 after buying an additional 37,246 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 48.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 146,870 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $28,008,000 after acquiring an additional 47,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 31,467 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,155,000 after acquiring an additional 8,704 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Frank D. Tsuru purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $156.51 per share, with a total value of $313,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,802.30. This trade represents a 53.62 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FANG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $238.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $201.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.13.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ FANG opened at $137.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.81. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.00 and a 12-month high of $214.50. The company has a market cap of $40.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.44.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 33.64% and a return on equity of 13.68%. Sell-side analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.32%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

