Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 45,310 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,620,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,310 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $365,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 19,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 49,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Insider Transactions at Webster Financial

In related news, CEO John R. Ciulla sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.43, for a total value of $459,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,063,228.93. This represents a 3.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laurence C. Morse sold 13,217 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.07, for a total value of $780,728.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,988.56. This represents a 41.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Stock Performance

Shares of WBS opened at $45.08 on Friday. Webster Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $39.34 and a 52 week high of $63.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.34.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.53 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 18.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WBS shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Webster Financial from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Webster Financial from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Webster Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WBS

Webster Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.