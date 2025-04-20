659 Shares in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Bought by Transce3nd LLC

Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in KLA by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of KLA by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of KLA by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of KLA by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its position in KLA by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of KLA from $825.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on KLA from $850.00 to $700.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $725.00 price objective (down previously from $875.00) on shares of KLA in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on KLA from $795.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on KLA from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $814.11.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $724.62, for a total value of $5,078,136.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,867,606.76. This trade represents a 19.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLAC opened at $634.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.37. KLA Co. has a one year low of $551.33 and a one year high of $896.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $695.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $690.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $0.47. KLA had a return on equity of 108.60% and a net margin of 29.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 31.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 28.60%.

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

