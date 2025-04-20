Transce3nd LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOT stock opened at $234.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $247.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.17. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $209.64 and a 1-year high of $277.35. The company has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.4516 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This is an increase from Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.39.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

