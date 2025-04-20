iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Sold by Tradition Wealth Management LLC

Tradition Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,987 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $6,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 60,525,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,735,756,000 after acquiring an additional 6,586,279 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,646,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,031,000 after purchasing an additional 5,315,980 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4,352.9% during the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 4,380,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,017,000 after purchasing an additional 4,282,520 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $183,980,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 14.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,716,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,181,000 after buying an additional 2,651,218 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $45.54 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $44.21 and a 1 year high of $47.44. The stock has a market cap of $32.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.69.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.162 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

