Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Reduces Position in NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lowered its position in NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Free Report) by 38.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,774,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,116,061 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. owned approximately 0.68% of NextDecade worth $13,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NextDecade by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,026,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,260,000 after acquiring an additional 600,630 shares during the period. Cannell & Spears LLC purchased a new position in NextDecade in the 4th quarter valued at $1,316,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in NextDecade by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,330,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,975,000 after buying an additional 155,309 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in NextDecade by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 533,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,117,000 after buying an additional 149,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 502.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 169,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 141,305 shares in the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextDecade alerts:

NextDecade Trading Up 4.8 %

NASDAQ NEXT opened at $7.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 0.80. NextDecade Co. has a 52-week low of $4.27 and a 52-week high of $9.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.25.

About NextDecade

NextDecade ( NASDAQ:NEXT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($1.67). Equities research analysts expect that NextDecade Co. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextDecade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextDecade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.