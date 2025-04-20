Tradition Wealth Management LLC Has $19.24 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 813 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $19,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 6,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWF stock opened at $341.62 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $371.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $389.34. The company has a market capitalization of $91.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $308.67 and a 52-week high of $419.53.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

