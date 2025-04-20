Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases 81,181 Shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 209.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 81,181 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $7,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Onsemi by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,135,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,224,081,000 after purchasing an additional 344,354 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Onsemi in the 4th quarter valued at $378,312,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,014,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $316,195,000 after buying an additional 771,610 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Onsemi by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,214,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $265,737,000 after buying an additional 31,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Onsemi by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,005,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,226,000 after buying an additional 1,037,624 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ON opened at $34.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.12. Onsemi has a 12 month low of $31.04 and a 12 month high of $80.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.48.

Onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.03). Onsemi had a net margin of 22.21% and a return on equity of 20.10%. On average, analysts predict that Onsemi will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ON shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Onsemi from $90.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Onsemi from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Onsemi from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Onsemi from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Onsemi from $88.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Onsemi presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.52.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

